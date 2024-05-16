Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Fidelity National Financial worth $196,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.