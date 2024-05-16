Financial Analysis: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) versus SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -113.71% -47.56% -35.80% AVROBIO N/A -50.52% -47.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and AVROBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 4.85 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -4.14 AVROBIO N/A N/A $12.16 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVROBIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS.

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOPHiA GENETICS and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 2 0 0 2.00

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. AVROBIO has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats AVROBIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About AVROBIO

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1 and 3; AVR-RD-01, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

