First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FA opened at $16.35 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile



First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.



