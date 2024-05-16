First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
First Hawaiian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $23.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Hawaiian
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Hawaiian
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.