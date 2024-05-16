First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Hawaiian

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.