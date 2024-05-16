First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

