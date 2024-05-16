First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

First Horizon stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 721.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 133,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.