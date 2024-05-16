First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

