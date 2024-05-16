First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.49

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.49 and last traded at $119.06, with a volume of 14175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.42.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
