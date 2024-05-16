Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

