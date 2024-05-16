Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,486,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 132.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 222,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FFC opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.