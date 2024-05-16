Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Announces Earnings Results

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

