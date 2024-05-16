Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6,770.75.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $211.62 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

