Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flux Power by 17.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLUX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Flux Power Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.33. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

