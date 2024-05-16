Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortrea updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

