Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $54.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 6400727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCX. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

