FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000.

BATS:FDEC opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $870.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

