G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 189,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

