GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $35.89.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

