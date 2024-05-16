GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.0 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $35.89.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
