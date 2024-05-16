GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$38.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services traded as low as C$35.01 and last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 31315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.60.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.31 million, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

