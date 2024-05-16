Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
Genasys Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.
Genasys Company Profile
