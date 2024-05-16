Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Genasys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

