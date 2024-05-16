General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $160.82 and last traded at $160.34. Approximately 1,686,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,713,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 104.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. QVR LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,735,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

