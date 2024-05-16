Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Trading Down 10.3%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 12,116,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 42,411,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a market cap of £1.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

