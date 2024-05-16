Gold Royalty Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.28.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 525,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.