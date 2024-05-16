Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 719.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

