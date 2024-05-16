Gritstone bio, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Gritstone bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

