Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Issues Earnings Results

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRYP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

