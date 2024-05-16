Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG opened at C$45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.63. The stock has a market cap of C$123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$39.41 and a one year high of C$52.13.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.781875 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

