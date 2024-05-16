HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Altimmune Stock Up 13.4 %

ALT stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $628.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.22. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 153.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

