HC Wainwright Weighs in on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 71,008 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

