Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.99

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 31392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

