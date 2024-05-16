Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $187,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

