Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 166.44 ($2.09) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.53. The company has a market capitalization of £286.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,046.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 177 ($2.22).

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

