Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 25,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 327,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.