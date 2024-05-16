Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Update

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hibbett by 80.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.72. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

