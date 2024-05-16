Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.58

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 29871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

