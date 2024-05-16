Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Hochschild Mining Trading Up 1.1 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.