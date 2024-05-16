Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £822.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,997.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.60 ($2.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.33.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

