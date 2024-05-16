H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

