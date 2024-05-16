Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

