Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $9.94 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 2,141,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

