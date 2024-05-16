Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

HBM stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

