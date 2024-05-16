Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after buying an additional 272,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

