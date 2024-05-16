Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$13.53 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

