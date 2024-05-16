Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

