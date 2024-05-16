Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $347.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

