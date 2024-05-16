Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Bruce Ferguson Purchases 2,292 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($10,881.39).

Bruce Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of Hunting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.81), for a total value of £87,748.80 ($110,209.50).

Hunting Trading Up 18.9 %

Hunting stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Hunting PLC has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 461 ($5.79).

Hunting Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407 ($5.11).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

