HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUYA

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. HUYA has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.61.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUYA by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.