Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $184.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.81.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

