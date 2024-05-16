Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of H opened at C$40.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.23. The firm has a market cap of C$24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9083782 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on H

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.