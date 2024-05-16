IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 907,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

IAC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IAC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

