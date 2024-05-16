Ian Fillinger Acquires 5,510 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91.

Shares of IFP opened at C$18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.53. Interfor Co. has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

