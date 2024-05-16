iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

iBio Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Featured Articles

